Broncos release three-time Pro Bowl safety T.J. Ward

DENVER — The Denver Broncos have released high-profile safety T.J. Ward after three seasons.

Part of the team’s Super Bowl 50-winning defense, Ward has made three Pro Bowl appearances (2013, 2014, 2015).

Ward was entering the fourth and final year of his contract with the Broncos, and would have made $4.5 million.

Last season, Ward had 87 tackles, one interception, three forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries.

Teams are under the NFL’s 2 p.m. (MT) Saturday deadline to reduce rosters to 53 players.