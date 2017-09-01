Wyoming mother gives birth to quadruplets in Denver

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- A Wyoming mother spent the last month of her pregnancy in Denver just to give birth at Presbyterian- St. Luke's Medical Center.

“You look at like shows and stuff on TV of people who have quadruplets and you’re like oh wow, they have four,” Heather Olsen said. “I never would’ve thought it was us.”

Olsen and her husband Dustin are now parents to a new set of quadruplets. Adalee, Kian, Kohen, and Allie all arrived on Saturday.

“I don’t think its hit yet,” Olsen said.

This will bring the Olsen family offspring total to six. Six kids all under the age of five.

The quads were born at just 32 weeks. Doctors say most are born at 29 weeks. The new babies are still in the NICU, while mom recovers in a room of her own.

“It’s truly a miracle,” Olsen said.

2009 is the last time quadruplets were born at St. Luke's. Quadruplets are extremely rare and the pregnancy involves a lot risks. Olsen started her stay in the hospital since August 1.

The family is from Wyoming and moved to Denver a couple weeks before the birth just to deliver at St Luke's.

Right now, mom can only hold two of her little ones. While it's not ideal, doctors say the babies are healthy.

The family was suprised at first, but says their new life, full of six kids was meant to be.

“I would not have it any other way,” Olsen said.

None of the Olsen quads are identical.