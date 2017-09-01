Watch live: ‘Daybreak’
Watch live: ‘Good Day Colorado’
AMBER Alert: Woman, 1-year-old child taken at gunpoint in Adams County
How to donate to Hurricane Harvey relief
Live video: SkyFOX over rush-hour traffic

Unknown odor from shed in Arvada sends 2 to hospital

Posted 6:23 am, September 1, 2017, by , Updated at 06:24AM, September 1, 2017

ARVADA, Colo. -- Two people were taken to a hospital because of an unknown odor late Thursday night, the Arvada Fire District said.

Firefighters were called to the 4400 block of Simms Street about 9:45 p.m.

Firefighters found the odor was contained to a neighbor's shed, but they could not determine the cause or what it was.

Homes in the neighborhood were evacuated, but all but one family was allowed to return.

Two people in the home that remains evacuated were taken to a hospital to be treated for inhalation. Their conditions are not known.

A crew from Buckley Air Force Base will come to the area later Friday morning to try to determine what the odor was.