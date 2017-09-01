Unknown odor from shed in Arvada sends 2 to hospital

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ARVADA, Colo. -- Two people were taken to a hospital because of an unknown odor late Thursday night, the Arvada Fire District said.

Firefighters were called to the 4400 block of Simms Street about 9:45 p.m.

Firefighters found the odor was contained to a neighbor's shed, but they could not determine the cause or what it was.

Homes in the neighborhood were evacuated, but all but one family was allowed to return.

Two people in the home that remains evacuated were taken to a hospital to be treated for inhalation. Their conditions are not known.

A crew from Buckley Air Force Base will come to the area later Friday morning to try to determine what the odor was.