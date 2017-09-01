Rents in Denver increase again, up 3 percent over past year

DENVER — It continues to be expensive to rent in the Denver metro area, according to a monthly report released Friday by apartment-finding firm Apartment List.

Rents rose only 0.3 percent in August, according to the report.

The median rate for a one-bedroom apartment in Denver reached $1,070, while the cost for two-bedroom units increased to $1,350.

While the increase in August was slight, rents are up 3 percent from August 2016. Statewide, rents for one- and two-bedroom units were up 3.8 percent from last year.

The national average also increased 3 percent over the past year, but median rates are lower. The average rent for a two-bedroom unit nationally is $1,160 a month.

Lone Tree continues to have the highest median rents in the Denver metro area. Rents jumped 1.5 percent last month to a median of $1,620 for a one-bedroom unit and $2,050 for a two-bedroom unit. Those prices are up 9.4 percent over the past year.

Other cities in the metro area have higher rents than Denver.