Puppies in Ohio survive having throats cut, seek forever home

MANSFIELD, Ohio — A litter of puppies in Ohio are looking for forever homes after surviving a horrible ordeal.

The Humane Society of Richland County said it was called to help the Mansfield Police Department with five puppies on Wednesday. Four of the puppies had their throats cut.

“It is important to mention that the person responsible for this has been charged with felony animal cruelty,” the humane society said in a Facebook post.

“And we are all very upset over the situation, but condemning the person responsible in the comments section is not going to change or help the situation. Donations, adoptions, volunteers, shares of this post — these are all things that we really need right now.”

Humane officers said that despite their injuries, the prognosis is good for the puppies.

Information about the person responsible was not made available.