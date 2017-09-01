Pueblo woman says she housed Amber Alert victims, suspect without knowing

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- A Pueblo woman, who was interviewed by the Adams County Sheriff's Office, says she was with both the victims and suspect on Thursday and Friday, and had no idea they were part of an Amber Alert.

The Amber Alert started in Commerce City on Thursday where deputies say Samantha Adams and her 1-year-old son were taken at gun point by the suspect, Mauricio Venzor-Gonzalez.

The car they were in, was found hours later in Pueblo. That's where Carole Archuleta found the group walking down the street.

“It’s just crazy,” said Pueblo resident Carole Archuleta.

That's one woman's reaction after she realized, her new house guests were all part of an ongoing investigation.

“They said they got thrown out of their aunties home and they didn’t have anywhere to go,” Archuleta said. “We ended up taking them to the house, they took a shower, fed them, and they hung out for the night.”

Come to find out the mom and baby were stamped as missing and Venzor-Gonzalez was listed as the suspect behind it all.

“The scariest thing is there was two Amber Alerts and I kind of said it jokingly and I was like you’re not the ones that took the baby and I just kind of chuckled,” Archuleta said.

The saga continued Friday morning when Archuleta dropped the family off at the Dry Creek RTD stop.

“She seemed really nervous upset, she wouldn’t talk much, and now that i look over the whole situation I'm realizing that she was protecting the baby,” Archuleta said.

Somehow both the victims and suspect ended up at the Evans Street Station around 1:30 p.m. Friday afternoon. Venzor-Gonzalez ran before anyone could catch him.

“Mauricio please turn yourself in,” an Adams County Sheriff's deputy said. “We have a good lead on you, forgive yourself the heartache and turn yourself in, we beg of you.”

Archuleta is also happy this story didn't end a different way.

“I put my family in harms way to help people out, I’m never going to do that again,” Archuleta said.

Detectives say Gonzalez could be anywhere and they'll continue to investigate. He does have a criminal record in both Adams and Arapahoe counties. ​

Anyone who sees Venzor-Gonzalez is asked to call 911 or 720-322-1313.