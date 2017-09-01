More than 7,000 marijuana plants discovered in illegal grow fields

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. — A multi-agency operation led to the discovery of 7,438 marijuana plants on two illegal grow fields.

The illegal grows were found northwest of Rye, according to the Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office.

In addition to the plants, teams found grow equipment and make-shift shelters.

“This type of activity is not only illegal, but it is detrimental to our mountain environment,” Sheriff Kirk M. Taylor said in a news release.

The illegal grows were found on private property and on land inside the San Isabel National Forest.

Investigators say a tip from hikers led them to the illegal grow operations and they believe the same people were operating both fields.

No arrests have been made at this time.