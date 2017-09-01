License plate collectors gather in Jefferson County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. -- For most of us, license plates are not anything special - but they mean a lot to the folks gathered at the Jefferson County Fairgrounds on Friday.

License plate lovers from California to Florida to Canada gathered at the Automobile License Plate Collectors Association Show. They were buying, selling and collecting those thin, flimsy placards of automotive history.

One collector, Stephan Budzinski, is from Poland. He's new to the collecting world, been doing it for just over a year. After a couple of hours of peeking, picking and paying, he proudly shares his plates.

"Fourteen license plates I purchased today," Budzinski said - but how much did all that cost? "Oh, that's a good question. $120, I believe."

Like anything collectible, some license plates are rare and valuable, like the one made out of leather and was issued before Colorado was even a state.

But for our greenhorn Budzinski, he would have stayed much longer but for one simple fact: He ran out of money.