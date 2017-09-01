How to donate to Hurricane Harvey relief

Food Truck Friday: Sweet Penelope’z BBQ and Catering

Posted 11:11 am, September 1, 2017, by

Sweet Penelope'z BBQ & Catering is a mixture of BBQ, comfort foods and Mexican favorites.  Sweet Penelope'z makes their own sauces and rubs. They have won three People's Choice Award Competitions, including the 2017 "Taste of Adams County" Entree' of the Year for our Pulled Pork and Reuben Sandwiches.  .