Denver Public Schools, teachers union reach 5-year contract agreement

DENVER — Denver Public Schools and the Denver Classroom Teachers Association reached a five-year collective bargaining agreement early Friday morning, officials said.

The previous master agreement expired at midnight.

The deal includes more than a 5 percent increase in teacher compensation this school year.

All teachers will receive $1,400 as an increase to their base pay, and Title I teachers who do no receive the pro comp incentive will receive $1,500 for the year.

Beginning in the 2018-19 school year, teachers will receive an increased subsidy of $1,200 a year if they enroll in medical plans with children.

The district and union will start a task force to review current and best practices, polices and recommendations for future improvements around the whole child.

An additional planning day will be added beginning in the 2018-19 school year, according to terms of the deal.

“We believe that we are a stronger district — one that can better recruit and retain teachers, and better educate our kids — when DPS and DCTA are united in addressing the challenges you, our educators, face,” DPS superintendent Tom Boasberg said.

“Thanks to the strength of DPS parents, teachers and SSPs, we were able to get to an agreement that furthers our commitment to creating the schools Denver students deserve,” DCTA president Henry Roman said.

The contract still must be approved by the board of education and union membership before it goes into effect.