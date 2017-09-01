Broncos trade Ty Sambrailo to Atlanta Falcons for fifth-round pick

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The Broncos traded offensive lineman Ty Sambrailo to the Atlanta Falcons on Friday for a fifth-round pick in the 2018 draft, the team said.

The former Colorado State player was on the bubble to make the team’s 53-man roster as he battled for playing time at right tackle and left tackle.

He played center in Thursday’s preseason finale against the Arizona Cardinals.

The Broncos drafted Garrett Bolles in the first round in April to replace Sambrailo at left tackle. Bolles won the starting job early in training camp.

Sambrailo was taken by the Broncos in the second round of the 2015 draft but he started only 13 games the past two seasons because of injuries to his elbow and shoulder, and poor play.

The Broncos must set the 53-player roster by 2 p.m. Saturday.