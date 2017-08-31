Trump poised to end DACA program; Colorado immigrants anxious

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER --- Fox News reported Thursday that President Trump will phase out the DACA program, making the announcement as early as Friday.

The move comes as 10 Republican Attorneys General threatened to sue President Trump if he didn't shut down the program, arguing President Obama created it illegally without Congress several years ago.

DACA allows immigrants who came to the US illegally as children to stay.

"It puts me at risk - it puts my community at risk," Victor Galvan, a Colorado DACA recipient said.

It is estimated around 17,000 Colorado residents classify themselves as DACA recipients.

"I will not be able to renew my work permit when it expires, it means I won't be able to legally work in the us - in Colorado I won't be able to renew my drivers license," Galvon said, speaking of the consequences.

Across Denver today, elected officials urged President Trump to reverse course.

"Mr President leave our DACA children alone," Mayor Hancock said.

"Thousands of those in the DPS community would be impacted by this change, students teachers, family members would all suffer," Tom Boasberg, Superintendent of Denver Schools, said.

Congressman Mike Coffman, a Republican pledged on Twitter Wednesday afternoon, to introduce legislation to protect DACA recipients

(1/3): I have introduced the #BRIDGEAct in Congress to protect #DACA recipients — Rep. Mike Coffman (@RepMikeCoffman) August 31, 2017

Officially, White House Spokesman Sarah Huckabee Sanders, said the final DACA Decision has not been made.