Trump pledges to donate $1 million of ‘personal money’ to Harvey relief

WASHINGTON, D.C. — In a press briefing Thursday, White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders said President Donald Trump has pledged to donate $1 million of his “personal money” to help the victims of Hurricane Harvey.

Sanders said the president will accept suggestions from the media and the public about which organizations to support.

Trump tweeted a statement to storm victims on Wednesday.

“After witnessing first hand the horror & devastation caused by Hurricane Harvey, my heart goes out even more so to the great people of Texas!” the president tweeted.

He also expressed his support for emergency crews working in the devastated areas.