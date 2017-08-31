Time For Ski Rex

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Once again Labor Day weekend in Colorado will have avid skiers and snowboarders gearing up for the upcoming ski season. SKI REX, Colorado Ski & Golf’s annual “monster-sized” sale will have closeout deals of up to 70 percent off on skis, snowboards, and boots plus up to 40 percent off outerwear and accessories. Along with the big tent at the Aurora location to accommodate all the merchandise, the same deep discounts will be available at all Colorado Ski & Golf locations including Arvada, Littleton, Park Meadows, Colorado Springs and Boulder Ski Deals.This year’s SKI REX sale kicks off Friday Sept. 1 at 8 a.m. at all locations with discount pricing available through Sunday, Sept. 17. Preferred customers who register online prior to the sale can attend the early bird sales event on Thursday, Aug. 31.

SEASON PASS SALES: A variety of season passes and lift ticket options are also available during SKI REX. A local’s favorite, the Epic Local Pass provides unlimited and unrestricted days at Breckenridge, Keystone and Arapahoe Basin with limited restrictions at Park City, Heavenly, Northstar and Kirkwood, plus 10 total days at Vail, Beaver Creek, Whistler Blackcomb, and Stowe Mountain Resort with holiday restrictions. At $639, this pass pays for itself in four days. A child’s pass (ages 5-12) is $339.

EPIC SCHOOL KIDS: All Colorado kids from kindergarten to fifth grade can also take advantage of the free 2017-2018 EpicSchoolKids Colorado Pack returning for a limited time that includes four FREE days each (totaling 16 free days) at Vail, Beaver Creek, Breckenridge and Keystone, as well as one free first-timer ski or snowboard lesson with free equipment rental in December or January. Registration is only open through Sunday, Oct. 9. For additional information, visit www.epicschoolkids.com/colorado.

Hours at all locations:

Thursday Aug. 31 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 1 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 2 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Sunday, Sept. 3 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Labor Day Monday, Sept. 4 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Locations:

SKI REX sale prices remain in effect through Sunday, Sept. 17 at all these stores:

Colorado Ski & Golf - 2650 S. Havana, Aurora

Colorado Ski & Golf - 7715 Wadsworth, Arvada

Colorado Ski & Golf - 8100 W. Crestline, Littleton

Colorado Ski & Golf - 2454 Montebello Square Drive, Colorado Springs

Colorado Ski & Sports - 8691 Park Meadows Center Drive, Park Meadows

Boulder Ski Deals - 2525 Arapahoe Avenue, Boulder