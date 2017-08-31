× Texas governor reportedly accepts Mexico’s offer to help after Harvey

The governor of Texas has reportedly agreed to accept Mexico’s offer to help deal with the catastrophic damage caused by Hurricane Harvey.

On Wednesday, Mexican Foreign Minister Luis Videgaray Caso met with American Secretary of State Rex Tillerson and offered to send assistance to the U.S.

Tillerson thanked Mexico but did not say whether the United States would accept the offer.

“It was very generous of Mexico to offer their help at a very, very challenging time for our citizens back in Texas,” Tillerson stated.

However, the Dallas News reported that Gov. Greg Abbott said the state is accepting Mexico’s offer to help.

Mexico offered to send troops, convoys of food, medicine, portable showers and water, Dallas News reported.

Officials in Austin told the paper vehicles, boats and food would start arriving in Texas within days.

“Texas and Mexico share more than half the border,” the paper quoted Carlos Sada, Mexico’s undersecretary for North American relations, as saying. “There are families, marriages, businesses that bind our two sides. This is about being good neighbors.”

This comes just days after President Donald Trump reaffirmed his campaign promise to make Mexico pay to build a wall along the border.

With Mexico being one of the highest crime Nations in the world, we must have THE WALL. Mexico will pay for it through reimbursement/other. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 27, 2017

Mexican officials stated again on Sunday that “under no circumstance” will the government pay for a “wall, or physical barrier built on U.S. territory along the Mexican border.”

In a press conference on Monday, President Trump stated again, “one way or another Mexico will pay for the wall.”