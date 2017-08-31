Source: State Treasurer Walker Stapleton eyeing October entry into governor’s race 

DENVER — Colorado political sources say State Treasurer Walker Stapleton is eyeing an Oct. 2 entry into the governor’s race.

Stapleton, who is related to the Bush family, is one of the biggest names not to officially enter the already crowded race.

Stapleton has been criticized by some for political tactics in the past 18 months that imply a run for the Republican nomination while not actually announcing.

Some of those tactics include PAC fundraisers and TV commercials for issues such as term limits.

Political sources also say an outside PAC supporting Stapleton raised $600,000 at a fundraiser last week.

Currently, 18th Judicial District Attorney George Brauchler, businessmen Doug Robinson and Victor Mitchell are in the Republican race. Attorney General Cynthia Coffman is also considering a bid.