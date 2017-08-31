Paper noose found hanging outside dorm room at CSU

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FORT COLLINS, Colo. -- A Colorado State University student says he found a paper noose, hanging from a rail outside of his dorm room.

Elijah Thomas said that he had seen hurtful images on TV, but never expected to be confronted with it outside his dorm room door.

"Everything I say is a rep. of myself. I don't speak for Colorado State University," Thomas said.

An incident report was filed, but Thomas didn't waste any time calling out the cowards.

"At first I was angry. It's not OK, won't tolerate it," Thomas said.

The 20-year-old says CSU told him the investigation has been suspended due to lack of evidence.

Now, Thomas chooses to use the moment in time as a lesson that lasts.

"I want people to starting talking about racism," Thomas said. "The idea that some people look different...gotta get out of that."

CSU responded with a statement saying "symbols or acts of hate and intimidation have no place" at the school.

They also sent out a letter to students and staff about the incident.

The university added that they investigated the incident and do not have evidence to identify a responsible individual or individuals.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call CSUPD at 970-491-6425.