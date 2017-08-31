Newlyweds struggle to recover after semi-truck swerved, hit their car on shoulder of I-70

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LITTLETON, Colo. -- Two newlyweds face a treacherous road to recovery after Colorado State Patrol said a semi-truck swerved and hit their car on the shoulder of Interstate 70, putting the husband in a coma and the wife with a broken back, among other injuries.

Kylina and Evan Babcock had car trouble on eastbound I-70, about 3 miles outside of Byers on August 15. They pulled over and got out of the car and propped up the hood. An investigation by State Patrol found the driver of a semi truck swerved out of his lane and hit the couple's car. A trooper told Evan's mother Katherine Babcock, the couple would have died had they been in the car.

"[The semi truck driver] might face 6 months in jail. So he's walking around, doing whatever, while my little boy is in a hospital bed," said Katherine Babcock.

Evan Babcock has been in a coma since the accident and has a long list of broken bones and other injuries to his body. Kylina broke her back and her clavicle, among other injuries.

"I don't know how they are going to come back from this. I really don't," said Katherine Babcock. "It's just changed everything. I can't think of one positive thing that's come out of it on our side."

Now both the couple's families are trying to shoulder the newlywed's bills and care for their two children.

"Just because you're in a rehab facility, your bills don't stop coming in," said Katherine Babcock. "Their lives are just totally torn apart. They have no way to earn an income, or take care of their kids."

The family has started a GoFundMe page to cover the couple's costs while neither of them can work.

"We're not wealthy," said Katherine Babcock. "We are just like everybody else so we don't have the money to pay their rent and their power bills."

Katherine Babcock said doctors continue to wait to see if Evan Babcock will come out of his coma. Kylina Babcock will likely spend months in a rehabilitation facility recovering from her injuries.