New details in Colorado Springs gun store robbery

New details and arrests in the burglary of Dragonman Gun Store in El Paso County on Sunday night.

Holly Morrison at KRDO in Colorado Springs reports that on August 27, just before 8 p.m., a family friend parked her Jeep Grand Cherokee at Melvin Bernstein’s business to go with him to run errands.

Right after the two left in Bernstein’s vehicle, surveillance footage shows four people getting out of the Jeep.

The group then uses a truck to ram a garage door to Dragonman. The suspects enter, start stealing guns and then leave the business.

When investigators asked the family friend about the incident, she said her son, Camron Specht, and three of his friends were hiding in her vehicle when she drove to Bernstein’s property. She claimed that she did not know what they had planned.

When the woman returned home that night, she noticed that Specht and two friends were carrying in bags. She even recalls seeing a pistol in Specht’s bedroom.

Specht even allegedly made her write in front of him what she was going to say to authorities.

A search warrant was executed at the Houseman home. There, authorities recovered firearms including one Century Arms RAS47, 7.62 caliber rifle, Windham Weaponry, WW-CF, .223 caliber rifle, Walther, P22, .22 caliber pistol, two Smith and Wesson pistol cases, and a firearm magazine with a store price tag marked “Romanian Wasr40 $595”.

The investigation led authorities to a stolen 2004 Nissan Altima where they found two rifles and 21 handguns in the trunk. The weapons were found inside a green backpack alongside several boxes of ammunition and a Colorado Purchase Agreement in the name of Camron Specht.

Specht was taken into custody. He was very vague but admitted he went to Dragonman to commit the burglary. He also said investigators could find more guns at an apartment near Murray Boulevard and Platte Avenue.

When investigators went to the apartment, they found 26 more firearms. One of the residents claims the friend who drove them was the mastermind of the burglary and that she wanted a gun out of the deal.

Because of all the facts gathered so far in the investigation and Specht’s criminal record involving burglary, the ATF wants his bond to be set to $100,000.

The names of the other people involved in the burglary are not being released at this time. No other arrests have been made.

Investigators are still checking inventory to verify whether they have recovered all of the stolen items.

This is an ongoing investigation.