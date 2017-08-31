Mayor calls special meeting about Aurora race track proposal

AURORA, Colo. — The Aurora City Council is holding a special meeting Thursday to consider pulling a measure from the November ballot. The measure would pave the way for an entertainment district that could include a race track .

The proposed entertainment district would be on a 1,700-acre plot of land in the northeast part of the city, southeast of Denver International Airport.

The potential development has been compared to the Kansas Speedway outside of Kansas City and there is speculation that it could include a NASCAR track.

Back in June, the Aurora City Council approved a ballot measure asking voters to overturn a provision that blocks the city from offering subsidies or incentives to motorsports facilities.

Now, the council members are considering a request to strike the referendum from the November ballot. The meeting is scheduled for 5:30 p.m.

According to the Aurora Sentinel, a campaign to educate and persuade voters to approve the measure was never implemented.

Mayor Steve Hogan called the special council meeting because the deadline to remove the entertainment question from the ballot is days before the next regularly scheduled meeting, the Sentinel reported.

“We are facing a deadline of September 7th to consider any action,” the paper quoted Hogan as stating.

In 2015, a similar measure failed by just over 1,000 votes.

The sponsor of the bill told the Sentinel she plans to run the ballot question in 2019 if she is re-elected.