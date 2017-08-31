Each year in Sweden, it's tradition to celebrate the end of summer with a festival known as Kratskiva. The feast centers around crayfish, which is typically served cold with a dill sauce. Swedes traditionally suck out all the juices and eat crayfish - just like Americans do in the South. Charcoal Bistro is hosting Kraftskiva on Saturday, 9/2 where people in Denver can a taste of Sweden right in Denver without the long flight! People will enjoy traditional Swedish fare along with the crayfish: pickled herring, swedish meatballs and smoked salmon $49/person unlimited - all you can eat!
