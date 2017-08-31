Ikea details plans for second Colorado store

BROOMFIELD, Colo. — Swedish retailing giant Ikea said Wednesday that it will open its second Colorado store in summer 2019.

Ikea said last year it would open a store in Broomfield but didn’t specify an opening time period.

The 400,000-square-foot store will have 1,500 parking spaces and be built on 36 acres at the northwestern corner of Interstate 25 and Highway 7. Construction is expected to begin in the spring.

The store will employ 500 people during construction and 300 when it opens, the company said.

“This Broomfield location would complement the presence established six years ago in Centennial and would provide an Ikea store closer to customers in the northern Front Range,” Ikea U.S. president Lars Petersson said in a statement.

The 415,000-square-foot Ikea store in Centennial opened in July 2011.