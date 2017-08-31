Hot Off The Grill: Beef Short Ribs

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Chef Matt Eden, the culinary demonstrator for Johnson & Wales University, shows us how to a Beef Short Ribs.

Fresh ingredients are provided by Tony's Meats and Market.

*** Beef Short Ribs are on sale at Tony's from September 1st - September 6th.

Beef Short Ribs

Active time: 30 minutes

Inactive time: 5 hours

Yield: Serves 6-8

Ingredients

3 tablespoons Kosher salt

2 tablespoons black pepper

2 tablespoons white pepper

1 tablespoon paprika

2 teaspoons garlic powder

8 full short ribs, cut into individual ribs

1 cup apple juice

3-4 chunks of a smoking wood, such as oak or hickory, soaked

Directions