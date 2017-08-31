Hot Off The Grill: Beef Short Ribs

Chef Matt Eden, the culinary demonstrator for Johnson & Wales University, shows us how to a Beef Short Ribs.
Fresh ingredients are provided by Tony's Meats and Market.
*** Beef Short Ribs are on sale at Tony's from September 1st - September 6th.
Beef Short Ribs
Active time: 30 minutes
Inactive time: 5 hours
Yield: Serves 6-8
Ingredients
- 3 tablespoons Kosher salt
- 2 tablespoons black pepper
- 2 tablespoons white pepper
- 1 tablespoon paprika
- 2 teaspoons garlic powder
- 8 full short ribs, cut into individual ribs
- 1 cup apple juice
- 3-4 chunks of a smoking wood, such as oak or hickory, soaked
Directions
- Combine salt, peppers, and spices to create the dry rub and use it to coat the ribs on all sides.
- Heat the grill to 225°F. When the grill comes to temperature, place the wood in a small aluminum pan or foil packet and place on one side of the grill.
- When the wood is producing smoke, place the ribs in the grill, meat side up. Cook until ribs reach 180°F on an instant read thermometer inserted into the thickest part of the meat. This process will take roughly 4 to 5 hours.
- Baste ribs with apple juice every hour during cooking.
- Remove ribs from smoker, rest for ten minutes and serve.