Hot Off The Grill: Beef Short Ribs

Posted 1:09 pm, August 31, 2017, by

Chef Matt Eden, the culinary demonstrator for Johnson & Wales University, shows us how to a  Beef Short Ribs.

Fresh ingredients are provided by Tony's Meats and Market.
*** Beef Short Ribs are on sale at Tony's from September 1st - September 6th.

Beef Short Ribs

Active time: 30 minutes

Inactive time: 5 hours

Yield: Serves 6-8

 

Ingredients

  • 3 tablespoons Kosher salt
  • 2 tablespoons black pepper
  • 2 tablespoons white pepper
  • 1 tablespoon paprika
  • 2 teaspoons garlic powder
  • 8 full short ribs, cut into individual ribs
  • 1 cup apple juice
  • 3-4 chunks of a smoking wood, such as oak or hickory, soaked

Directions

 

  1. Combine salt, peppers, and spices to create the dry rub and use it to coat the ribs on all sides.
  2. Heat the grill to 225°F. When the grill comes to temperature, place the wood in a small                                            aluminum pan or foil packet and place on one side of the grill.
  3. When the wood is producing smoke, place the ribs in the grill, meat side up. Cook until ribs reach 180°F on an instant read thermometer inserted into the thickest part of the meat. This process will take roughly 4 to 5 hours.
  4. Baste ribs with apple juice every hour during cooking.
  5. Remove ribs from smoker, rest for ten minutes and serve.