Denver police seek man wanted for aggravated robbery at liquor store

DENVER – Denver police need your help to identify a man who they believe robbed a liquor store on August 22.

Investigators say the suspect robbed a liquor store in the 2100 block of South Colorado Blvd. around 8:00 p.m.

Surveillance images show the suspect wearing shirt with the word ‘Venice’ on the front.

They believe he drove off in a 2017 Hyundai Santa Fe.

Contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers if you recognize the man in the pictures above or know anything that may help with the investigation.

You don’t have to give your name and you could be eligible for a reward.