Customers left holding worthless gift cards when spa closes

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ARVADA, Colo. -- Some customers of an Arvada spa that closed its doors in April are out hundreds of dollars after the spa never made good on their gift certificates.

The customers of Oasis Day Spa reached out to FOX31 Problem Solvers for help.

Oasis Day Spa operated for 22 years, about half of that time, at 8600 Ralston Road.

But today, it sits empty. It’s getting converted into an office building.

The owner, 58-year-old Brenda Peterson, sold it in April.

A note she left on the door made customers hopeful they’d get their money back.

But now, more than four months later, they’ve heard nothing but silence.

It was a place of solitude.

“It was relaxing,” says former Oasis client, Mary Utley.

But today, the spa is quiet for another reason.

“Went over there and the doors were closed, locked,” she says.

And on the door, Utley snapped a photo of a notice announcing the spa’s closure and directing customers with unused gift cards to mail a copy of the original gift card number, along with personal information to: P.O. Box 541 Arvada, Co. 80002.

However, when Problem Solvers checked with the Secretary of State’s Office, the spa’s zip code is 80001.

“I have heard nothing,” says Utley.

Nothing about her $120 in gift cards.

“I checked my mail for many weeks,” says Mary’s friend, Lorraine Anderson.

She got stuck with $420 gift cards.

“It appears to be hopeless. I feel sort of bad because I was a customer of Oasis Day Spa from the very beginning, when it opened in its first place,” says Anderson. The business used to operate at 5771 Wadsworth Bypass in Arvada, from 1995 to 2006.

So Problem Solvers decided to track down Peterson at her Arvada home at 11953 W. 56th Circle.

But no one was there.

We also tried to reach her by phone.

“I am disappointed actually because I thought they were nice folks,” says Anderson.

The friends who found comfort for decades at Oasis Day Spa now find frustration.

“I think they owes us an apology for putting a notice on the door to send stuff in and be in touch with us then nothing” says Utley.

We also reached out to the Better Business Bureau which can’t do anything now that the business is closed.

The Jeffco District Attorney’s Office said they didn’t see anything criminal.

And the Attorney General’s Office told us, unfortunately, when companies shut their doors, their gift certificates and gift cards become essentially worthless.

So buyer beware.

Make sure the business you’re buying gift cards from is a longstanding one--in this case that wouldn’t have mattered.

But, also make sure you use the gift cards immediately.