Commerce City father charged with child abuse in accidental shooting of son

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. — A Commerce City man has been charged in the accidental shooting of his 3-year-old son, the 17th Judicial District Attorney’s Office said Thursday.

Landon Orr, 22, left a loaded 9 mm handgun on a table after cleaning it at his home in the 9700 block of Nucla Street on June 28, prosecutors said.

His 3-year-old son picked up the gun and was shot in the arm. The boy has since recovered, the district attorney’s office said.

Orr is charged with one count of child abuse for placing the child in a situation that resulted in in serious bodily injury and possession of a dangerous weapon, a short shotgun. Both are felonies.

Orr was arrested Tuesday and is free on a $10,000 bond. He is due in court on Sept. 29.