Climber who died on Capitol Peak identified

PITKIN COUNTY, Colo. — A climber who fell about 600 feet while hiking on treacherous Capitol Peak has been identified.

The Pitkin County Coroner’s Office said the climber was 21-year-old Zackaria White of Pine. The official cause of death remains under investigation, the Aspen Times reported.

The Pitkin County Sheriff’s Office said White was climbing Saturday with Brandon Wilhelm of Pine when he decided to attempt a shortcut down the north face of the peak.

Wilhelm said he and White argued on the proper way to descend from the mountain. Wilhelm said he took the standard route, while White took a more direct and dangerous route toward Capitol Lake where there was a cliff band.

White’s body was found about 12:15 p.m. Sunday. The sheriff’s office said White suffered injuries that were consistent with a fall from the cliff band.

The sheriff’s office said Capitol Peak was White’s first 14er and that he had no previous climbing experience. He also wore skateboard shoes and all cotton, the sheriff’s office said.

White is the fifth person to die on Capitol Peak this summer.

On July 15, 25-year-old Jake Lord fell up to 328 feet while climbing the peak.

On Aug. 6, 35-year-old Jeremy Shull of Parker fell after falling from the east side of knife edge while ascending the mountain.

On Aug. 20, Aspen couple Carlin Brightwell, 27, and Ryan Marcil, 26, died while attempting to summit the mountain when they fell nearly 200 feet.

The sheriff’s office believes White likely followed the same deadly north face couloir as Brightwell and Marcil.