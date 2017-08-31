Caught on camera: ‘Porch pirate’ strikes Arvada home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ARVADA, Colo. -- The porch pirates are at it again - another stolen package caught on camera. A viewer sent us the surveillance video from her home in Arvada.

This is not the first time we've heard about people stealing packages from the porch.

About a month ago we did a story about it happening in the Highlands. In June, we did a different story about someone stealing from a disabled veteran's porch.

“It’s a violation of my safety,” Stacy Hieb said.

Video shows someone driving up to Stacy Hieb's Arvada home, taking her packages and driving away. The best part of the story has to do with what's inside the stolen stuff.

“A box of diapers, and some toilet paper,” Hieb said.

She says it's a total of about $60.

“We got good video of this woman,” Hieb said. “I’m kind of hoping that someone recognizes her.”

While the surveillance video helps, it's not enough to pocket the pirates. The camera doesn't show license plates, something police need to find the suspect.

There are some things you can do to prevent these porch thefts.

Ask a neighbor to pick the package up for you

Sign up for text alerts from the carrier

Consider paying for package insurance

As for Hieb, she won't be doing any of that.

“No, I' m going to buy another camera,” Hieb said.

She wants one that can capture license plates.