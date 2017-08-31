Broncos go undefeated in preseason; beat Cardinals 30-2

DENVER — The Broncos wrapped up preseason with a 30-2 victory over the Arizona Cardinals in the final preseason game of the season at Mile High on Thursday night.

None of the Broncos starters played in the game, which is normal for the final preseason game. Third-string quarterback Kyle Sloter played the entire game after Paxton Lynch injured his shoulder last week. Lynch is expected to miss a few weeks with the injury.

Things started slow as Sloter gave up a safety in the first quarter, giving Arizona the first lead of the night. Later, Brandon McManus hit a 52 yard field goal to make it 3-2.

The action picked up late in the second quarter with the first touchdown of the night. Sloter lead a 6 play, 98 yard drive resulting in a touchdown run from Stevan Ridley.

It didn’t take long for the Broncos to extend their lead even more when Dymonte Thomas scored with a pick-six, making it 17-2.

Thomas was an undrafted rookie out of Michigan.

Sloter and the offense marched down the field again before the half setting up a 45 yard field goal for McManus to make it 20-2 at halftime.

It is the first time the Broncos have gone undefeated in the preseason since 2005, according to Nicki Jhabvala of the Denver Post.

If the Broncos win this, it'll be the first time since 2005 they've gone undefeated in the preseason. They finished 13-3 that year. — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) September 1, 2017

Following a field goal from McManus, Sloter extended the Broncos lead with a nice 21 yard pass to Steven Scheu for the touchdown.

Sloter finished the night 15-of-23, 220 yards and 1 touchdown.

The next time the Broncos play it will really matter. The Broncos take on the Los Angeles Chargers at Mile High on Sept. 11.