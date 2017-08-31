Aurora racetrack unanimously voted off November ballot

AURORA, Colo. — The Aurora City Council voted unanimously to remove a potential entertainment district with a NASCAR-style racetrack from the November ballot at a special meeting on Thursday night.

The proposed project would have been developed in an open space of city-owned land in east Aurora, near Interstate 70 and Hudson Road.

The potential development had drawn comparisons to the Kansas Speedway outside of Kansas City with hotels, restaurants and shopping.

Since 1999, Aurora’s Charter has specifically banned all motor sports facilities.

Back in June, the Aurora City Council approved a ballot measure asking voters to overturn a provision that blocks the city from offering subsidies for incentives to motor sports facilities.

Councilwoman Sally Mounier, who was spearheading the initiative, tells FOX31 she will be back with a plan for the 2019 ballot that will include an entertainment district with a NASCAR-style racetrack and possibly a minor league baseball facility.