AMBER Alert: Woman, 1-year-old child taken at gunpoint from Adams County

ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. — An AMBER Alert has been issued out of Adams County.

A woman and her 1-year-old son were taken at gunpoint by her boyfriend, according to the Adams County Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators are asking the public to look for a primered gray Honda sedan with Colorado license plate EVQ 410.

It was last seen southbound on Interstate 25 near Pueblo.

The driver is described as an Hispanic man. He’s 5-foot-6 and weighs about 130 pounds, according to the sheriff’s office.

We are working to confirm more information. Refresh this page for updates.