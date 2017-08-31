Amber Alert suspect has criminal record

ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. — A statewide search is underway after an Amber Alert was issued Thursday afternoon for a mom and her young son.

Deputies in Adams County said the two were abducted by the mom’s ex-boyfriend who is also the father of the boy.

Investigators said Mauricio Venzor-Gonzalez forced his ex-girlfriend and their son at gunpoint from a home near Commerce City and into his car. The car was located without occupants in Publeo late Thursday afternoon, according to deputies.

The victims have been identified as Samantha Adams, 26, and their 1-year-old son– Zahid Adams.

Venzor-Gonzalez has been arrested several times throughout the Denver metro area, according to a Colorado Bureau of Investigation background report. Previous complaints against Venzor-Gonzalez include trespassing, theft and driving without a license.

Deputies said the suspect could be headed to the Trinidad area.

If you have any information, you’re urged to call Adams County Sheriff’s deputies at 303-322-1313. If you see the suspect or victims, call 911.