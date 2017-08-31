6-year-old missing after not getting on bus after school in Northglenn

Watch live: Channel 2 News at 4 p.m.
NORTHGLENN, Colo.—Northglenn police are searching for a boy reported missing after he did not get on the bus after school on Thursday.

Police say that 6-year-old Joshua Sotelo-Gill, who attends North Mor Elementary, was last seen wearing a navy blue shirt, blue jeans, red and black shoes and a Ninja Turtle backpack

He is described as 3 ft. tall, 58 lbs, with brown hair and brown eyes.

If you have any information on Joshua’s whereabouts you are asked to contact the Northglenn Police Department at (303) 450-8892.