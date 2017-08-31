2 men arrested in RTD bus attack against Denver student

DENVER — Two men accused of attacking a South High School student on an RTD bus have been arrested, the Denver Police Department said Thursday.

Dericon Steel, 47, and Will Kee, 37, were arrested Wednesday in connection to the alleged assault on Aug. 23 in the 1500 block of East Louisiana Avenue.

Steel is being held for investigation of third-degree assault and child abuse, and Kee is being held for investigation of harassment.

According to a probable cause statement, the 16-year-old student got on a bus near East Louisiana Avenue and South Humboldt Street about 3 p.m. on Aug. 23.

The teenager started to “play with the rear door and he got on and off the bus a few times” because it was crowded.

Steel and Kee allegedly confronted the student, saying he hadn’t paid to ride the bus, according to the affidavit.

When the student said he had an all-day pass, one of the men told me, “Watch how you talk to me, boy,” according to statement.

They began to curse at each other when one of the men said, “Don’t be talking to my homie like that.”

The student responded, “Do something about it,” according to the statement.

Steel got up and hit the student, grabbed his hair and dragged him up the bus stairs, according to the statement. Kee began kicking the teen on his head and called him the n-word, according to the statement.

The fight ended when both men “decided to leave,” according to the statement.

The extent of the victim’s injuries isn’t known, but he returned to school the next day.

Police conducted a neighborhood survey near East Mississippi Avenue and South Birch Street on Wednesday after they discovered one of the men was believed to be living in an apartment on South Bellaire Street.

Kee was seen walking from a parking lot along the south side of the building and was arrested.

Denver Public Schools superintendent Tom Boasberg last week said the district was “outraged and deeply concerned about this apparently racially motivated attack on one of our students.”