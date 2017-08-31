17 new shops, restaurants coming to DIA in 2018

DENVER– Denver International Airport is continuing to expand its cuisine and shopping.

The airport will soon welcome more than a dozen new shops and restaurants, many of them local.

The Denver City Council and Denver Mayor Michael B. Hancock recently approved new contracts that will bring a total of 17 exciting new shops and restaurants to the airport. They include:

Three new Starbucks, located on Concourses A, B and C

Three new Dazbog coffees, located on Concourses A, B and C

Larimer Street Market (travel convenience retail store) on Concourse B

RiNo District Market (travel convenience retail store) on Concourse C

Three new Sky Market locations (travel convenience retail stores) on Concourses B and C

Denver Central Market on Concourse A, including: Vero Italian SK Provisions Curio Izzio Artisan Bakery Sushi-Rama Crema Bodega Culture Meat Cheese

New Belgium Brewing Sports Bar on Concourse B

Brothers BBQ on Concourse A

Snarf’s on Concourse A

CNBC on Concourse A

Breckenridge Brewery on Concourse A

Each of these new locations are expected to open in about a year.

Other locations currently under construction include Tivoli Brewery & Tom’s Urban Kitchen, located at the Westin Denver International Airport; two Smashburger & Bar, located on Concourses B and C.

“With a record 58.3 million passengers last year, Denver International Airport continues to see substantial growth that is driving an increased demand for exceptional shopping and dining options,” said Patrick Heck, DIA’s chief commercial officer. “The addition of these concessions won’t just add much needed capacity to serve passengers, but they will thoughtfully add a variety of local Colorado flavors and national brands to our growing lineup.”

DIA currently operates a total of 77 restaurants, 43 shops and 45 cart and kiosk locations. In 2016, restaurants, stores and other services generated $370,458,290 worth of sales.