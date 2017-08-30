Watch live: Channel 2 News at 4 p.m.
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway: Get your tickets now!
How to donate to Hurricane Harvey relief

Woman trapped in attic with family phones in, pleas for rescue

Posted 4:34 pm, August 30, 2017, by

Port Arthur, Texas resident Cynthia Harmon phones into CNN in a desperate plea for rescue explaining how she and her family are trapped with no food or water.

Related stories