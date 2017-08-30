Port Arthur, Texas resident Cynthia Harmon phones into CNN in a desperate plea for rescue explaining how she and her family are trapped with no food or water.
Woman trapped in attic with family phones in, pleas for rescue
-
Heavy rain causes record-breaking flooding in Kansas City area
-
‘Catastrophic’ flooding traps Houston residents
-
Maintenance worker saves mom, baby from apartment fire
-
House catches fire for second time in 24 hours
-
6 family members believed dead after van swept away while fleeing Harvey
-
-
Harvey’s rain ‘beyond anything experienced,’ weather service says
-
Georgia officers rescue dogs trapped in 167-degree vehicle
-
After surviving ex’s attack, woman discovers he was living in her attic ‘for some time’
-
Family: Criminals stole wheelchair van, robbed woman with special needs of her freedom
-
Woman falls nearly 30 feet at Cave of the Winds
-
-
Missing mother, 2 daughters found safe, uninjured after Grand Mesa hike
-
Baby pulled from rubble of collapsed building after quake in Italy
-
Woman seriously injured after fall at Rocky Mountain National Park