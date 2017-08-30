Westminster officer accused of on-duty sexual assault out on bond

BROOMFIELD, Colo. — A Westminster Police Department officer who is accused of sexually assaulting a woman while on duty is out on bond, the 17th Judicial District Attorney’s Office said Wednesday.

Curtis Arganbright, 40, was formally charged with sexual assault using force to obtain submission of the victim and sexual assault of a person in custody of law by a person in a position of authority on Wednesday. Both are felonies.

Arganbright was arrested on Monday in connection to the alleged incident in Broomfield between 1 a.m. and 2 a.m. Thursday near West 144th Avenue and Zuni Street.

Arganbright was suspended without pay after he was arrested. He is free on a $20,000 bond. His next court appearance is Oct. 5 when he will be formally advised of the charges.

Arganbright has been with the Westminster Police Department since December 2013. He previously was an officer with the Federal Heights Police Department.

No details about the incident have been released.