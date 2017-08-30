Vegan boots recalled over chemical exposure risk

Thousands of unisex, vegan Dr. Martens boots are being recalled because of a chemical exposure hazard.

According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, prolonged and direct contact to the lining of the boot’s tongue could expose you to benzidine.

The Dr. Martens unisex 1460 Vegan 8-eye boots were sold in Cherry Red and “AirWair” has been printed on the heel loop.

Product code 14585 is printed on the label of the tongue

You will also find a batch code on the tongue label.

The following batches are being recalled: GVQ, GVR and GVS

You can return the recalled boots to your local Dr. Martens store or contact the company for a full refund or replacement.