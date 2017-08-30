The sea of VWs: thousands parked along I-25

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. -- You may have seen several thousand, perfectly fine looking Volkswagen cars, parked right along I-25 just to the south of Colorado Springs. It’s certainly a sight to see, but you may be wondering what they are doing there.

It’s a part of a federal lawsuit from a year ago as Volkswagen was found to have violated the Clean Air Act by selling nearly 600,000 cars equipped with defeat devices to beat emissions testing.

“It’s just fascinating to see. Every time we drive by here it grows and grows and grows.”

Patty Rooks drives along that stretch of I-25 at least three times per month and enjoys the view every time.

“You’ve got the beautiful mountains in the background and it’s just a sea of cars,” she said.

Volkswagen would not say how many cars are parked in the lot near Pikes Peak Raceway, but FOX31 decided to do some quick math.

We estimated the lot to be about 90 acres, a quick google search says you can park about 170 cars per acre – so that means more than 15,000 cars can fit in the lot.

Volkswagen says there are multiple storage facilities similar to the one in Colorado throughout the country. They can resell affected cars after making approved emissions modifications. The cars that cannot be correctly modified will be scrapped.

Colorado will receive $68 million from Volkswagen’s emission-scandal settlement.

$10 million will go to building electric vehicle charging stations on major roads, workplaces and apartments. Transit agency buses would get an $18 million upgrade to new natural gas-powered or electric-powered buses. Another $18 would go to upgrade trucks, school buses and shuttles.

A public hearing will be held on the draft plan in September, followed by public comments. The plan will be finalized in November.