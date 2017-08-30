Team of scientists busy digging out newly discovered triceratops skeleton

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

THORNTON, Colo. — A team of scientists from Denver Museum of Nature and Science got to work Wednesday digging out a newly discovered triceratops skeleton.

Construction workers found the fossils Friday while digging holes for a new public safety building located at 132nd Avenue and Quebec Street in Thornton.

Monday DMNS’ Dr. Joe Sertich confirmed the crews found bits of a triceratops skull and skeleton. It is believed to be about 66 million years old.

DMNS began excavating the fossilized remains Wednesday while a crowd of curious onlookers watched from behind a construction fence.

“I’m hoping to see some bones,” 5th grader Rayna Duga told FOX31.

“The face that it happened right close to us is super exciting,” her mom Jessica Duga said. “We do units on archaeology and paleontology and so for them to see it in real life is not a chance that a lot of people get,”

According to DMNS, they have uncovered both horns, a jaw bone, a shoulder bone, several vertebrae and tail bones, including the very tip of the tail.

In a Facebook live from the dig site, Dr. Sertich said we “may have one of the more complete skeletons ever found in the Denver metro area.”

This triceratops skull is only the fourth ever found in Denver. Triceratops from this area are about half the size of the ones discovered in other western states. Dr. Sertich believes if this skeleton is nearly complete, it may help answer why the dinosaurs in the front range are smaller.

The dinosaur discovery site is closed to the public. The public is not allowed onto the dig site, as it is an active construction site. The bones are not visible from the road or from the fences lining the construction site.

Once the bones are lifted from the ground, they will be transported to Denver Museum of Nature and Science where volunteers will begin carefully cleaning off the dirt and rock.

The cleaning process happens in a lab visible to museum guests. Dr. Sertich believes some of the bones may arrive to the lab for cleaning as early as Friday.