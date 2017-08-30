× Smoke-filled sky from wildfires in Montana and the Pacific Northwest

DENVER — You have likely noticed the hazy appearance to the sky this week, particularly Wednesday. Smoke from a number of wildfires in Montana, Oregon, and Washington is to blame.

As of Wednesday morning, the National Interagency Coordination Center indicated that there are 15 uncontained large fires in northwestern Canada and 13 uncontained large fires over the northern Rockies.

As you can see here, we are mostly catching the smoke from those fires in Montana:

More than 100,000 acres are collectively active fire areas within Montana alone.

These areas have little relief on the way – rainfall chances across that region remain poor.

