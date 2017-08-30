Should the Denver Broncos change their name to the Colorado Broncos?

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. — Broncos Country stretches far and wide — and now one man wants the team to change their name to incorporate fans across the state.

A Commerce City man has launched a petition to change the team’s name from the Denver Broncos to the Colorado Broncos.

“We want to see them upgrade their location identity,” Michael Scanlon states on his website.

“We’re not asking them to move, we love Mile High Stadium. We’re not asking them to change colors, we bleed orange and blue. We’re not asking them to do anything drastic, unless you think Colorado is drastically worse than Denver County,” Scanlon states.

Scanlon says if the petition gets 76,000 unique signatures, he will hand deliver them to Broncos President and CEO Joe Ellis.

But he understands some people will be strongly opposed to the idea.

He penned an open letter titled “Dear Bronco Fan Who Hates This Idea.”

“I understand. I’ve been a Denver Broncos fan for years too. I know this idea won’t resonate with everyone,” Scanlon wrote. “But think about it. Isn’t Colorado more representative of Broncos Country than Denver County?”

Scanlon says he welcomes feedback from all Broncos fans. You can reach him on Facebook and through his website.