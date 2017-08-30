Police: Suspected DUI driver runs red light, crashes into RTD bus in Wheat Ridge

WHEAT RIDGE, Colo. — Wadsworth Boulevard was closed in both directions after a multivehicle crash involving an RTD bus on Wednesday morning, the Wheat Ridge Police Department said.

The crash happened about 5:30 a.m. at West 38th Avenue.

Police said a suspected drunk driver ran a red light and hit the bus that was traveling northbound on Wadsworth. The bus then hit another vehicle in the southbound lanes, police said.

It’s not known if there are any injuries, but there were passengers on the bus, police said.

Drivers were asked to avoid the area while police investigate and clear the crash. It’s not known when the road will reopen.