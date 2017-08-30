Risas Dental & Braces to Donate Free Dental Care on Labor Day

DENVER – This Labor Day, while most Americans will be taking the day off, the doctors and staff from Risas Dental and Braces will donate their time at its annual Labor of Love event. Each year, for the past six years, Risas Dental and Braces has provided free dental services to those in need across the Mile High City.

On Monday, Sept. 4, from 8am-12pm, patients at each Denver-area location can select from one of four free services, including:

Basic Teeth Cleaning

Cavity Filling

Tooth Extraction

Complete Exam with X-Rays

Labor of Love kicks off with music, fun activities for kids, and complimentary breakfast for attendees waiting in line. Patients in line before 8am will be guaranteed treatment. No appointments will be required or accepted. In addition to offering free dental services, the bilingual Risas’ staff will provide oral hygiene instruction and schedule follow-up services as needed.

“At Risas Dental and Braces our favorite day of the year is Labor Day,” said Dr. Matt Stevens, Risas Dental and Braces, Denver South. “Oral health is critical to overall health and to be able to serve the community and help offset costs for their oral health care needs, is very rewarding.”

As Risas Dental and Braces continues its expansion in Denver, Phoenix and new markets in 2018, it remains committed to making dentistry accessible and affordable for all regardless of insurance status or financial situation. Recently recognized among the Denver Post’s ‘Top Workplaces,’ Risas’ believes its positive company culture translates to its satisfied patients.

“With our new location in Aurora North this year, we’ve increased our reach even more and expect to treat about 500 patients in Denver alone,” says Managing Director, Jeff Adams. “It’s an incredible amount of patients and we love to see the gratitude on our patients’ faces as we provide them with care they may otherwise have gone without.”

Since Risas’ first event in 2011, they’ve donated more than $2.6 million in dental care.

Labor of Love Denver-area locations include:

Wheat Ridge – 3815 N. Wadsworth Blvd, Wheat Ridge, CO 80033

Federal Heights – 8383 Pecos St., Denver, CO 80221

Denver South – 2731 W. Evans Ave., Denver, CO 80219

Aurora South – 3575 S. Chambers Rd., Aurora, CO 80014

Aurora North – 11479 E Colfax Ave., Aurora, CO 80010

For more information, visit www.risasdental.com.