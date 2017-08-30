Watch live: FOX31 News at 9 p.m.
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway: Get your tickets now!
How to donate to Hurricane Harvey relief

Pence to Texas: ‘We are with you every single day’

Posted 8:35 pm, August 30, 2017, by

Vice President Mike Pence, speaking to a crowd in White Sulphur Springs, West Virginia, offers his thoughts to victims of Hurricane Harvey.

Related stories