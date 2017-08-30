× Officials warn of ICE impersonators forcing Harvey flood victims out of home, robbing them

HOUSTON, Tx. — U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement posted a statement on their website Wednesday regarding “disturbing reports” of people posing as ICE agents to take advantage of victims stranded by flooding in the area.

According to the department, there have been several alleged instances of people impersonating Homeland Security Investigations special agents who knock on doors in the Houston area to order residents to evacuate. Once the residents are gone, the suspects rob the empty homes.

The department stresses that real HSI officials wear badges that are labeled “special agent,” which members of the public can ask to see and verify.

ICE officers with Enforcement and Removal Operations (ERO) also wear badges labeled with “ERO Officer”. They also carry credentials with their name and organization.

Members of the public who receive such visitors should ask to see these properly labeled badges, and their credentials.

In addition, real officers and special agents would be conducting hurricane relief operations with other local law enforcement agencies.

Also note that during Hurricane Harvey relief efforts, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) is not conducting immigration enforcement operations in the affected area.