Officers interrupt Littleton pawn shop robbery but suspects escape

LITTLETON, Colo. — A pawn shop robbery was interrupted when officers showed up as the criminals were in action.

It happened at The Pawn Bank on West Littleton Blvd. around 2:45 Wednesday morning.

Police say they received a call about a suspicious situation, after a passerby saw a truck parked outside of a pawn shop with a couple of people hanging out.

When the first officer arrived on scene, two people jumped into the truck and drove off.

They hopped the curb and drove into a neighborhood. Police did not chase the suspects due to jurisdiction rules.

Police recovered three shotguns on scene. Two were found in front of the store and one had been thrown out of the vehicle.

Inside the pawn shop they found several display cases had been smashed.

A box with jewelry and coins was recovered and is believed to have been abandoned by the burglars.

Investigators are still trying to determine what else may have been stolen.

Police describe the getaway vehicle as an early 2000s red and silver Ford F250 diesel pickup truck.