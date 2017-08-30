Mother drowns trying to save toddler during Hurricane Harvey flooding

BEAUMONT, Texas — A Texas mother drowned while trying to save her 3-year-old daughter after being swept away by floodwaters during Hurricane Harvey.

The Beaumont Police Department said it happened Tuesday. The woman and her daughter were driving on a service road when they got into high water.

The woman pulled her vehicle into a parking lot where it got stuck.

She got out of the vehicle with her child, then at some point, they were swept into a canal, floating nearly one-half mile from the vehicle.

Safety crews on a boat saw the mother floating with her child. The child was holding onto her mother.

Crews could not reach the two before they went under a trestle. Water was up to the trestle and first responders would not have been able to save the child if they’d floated under it.

Both were pulled from the water. The mother was unresponsive and first responders performed CPR.

The child was responsive but suffering from hypothermia.

The water was still high, so a good Samaritan helped crews by allowing them to load the mother and daughter into his truck so they could make it to an ambulance.

The mother died and the child is in stable condition.

Police spokeswoman Carol Riley told People that the mother “absolutely saved the child’s life.”

“They were in the water for quite some time,” she said. “When the baby was found the baby was clinging to her. The mother did the best she could to keep her child up over the water.

“The baby also had a backpack that was helping her float on her back and she was holding on to her mom.”