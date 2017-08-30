Man heads campaign to change Denver Broncos name

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- The Denver Broncos have been around since 1960.

But now, there's a push to change the team's name to better reflect its broader fan base.

Michael Scanlon launched an online campaign today to gather 76,000 signatures.

If he gets that many, he'll deliver them to the team--and start a conversation with them about changing the popular brand to include fans beyond Denver county.

Eleven miles from the gleam of Mile High Stadium, a big idea emerges in the smaller town of Commerce City.

"Broncos Country is so much bigger than Denver county that perhaps this idea makes sense," says Scanlon, who is the membership director at the Commerce City Chamber of Commerce (which has no connection to the campaign).

That idea is to change the name of the Denver Broncos to the Colorado Broncos.

Scanlon has even bought the domain name--and launched a website, www.ColoradoBroncos.com, for people to sign a petition, if they like the idea.

"We are not looking to change team colors. We are not looking to change the team logo. We're not asking the team to move, just simply to start a statewide discussion of whether it makes sense to upgrade the geographic identity of the team," he says.

Scanlon says the Colorado brand is more inclusive of the Broncos broad fan base--and it could follow in the tradition of teams like: the Minnesota Vikings, Arizona Cardinals, Tennessee Titans, Carolina Panthers, New York Jets, New York Giants and New England Patriots.

But some say, fans should call a personal foul on the idea.

"It's the tradition I think, leaving the tradition like it always has been for the fans and everyone in the city," says fan Sherry Camp, outside Mile High this afternoon.

I am not from here, but I think of the Denver Broncos as my football team,” says Spencer Anderson, visiting from Utah. "They don't have to change it to the Colorado-Utah Broncos so I feel included. I think they should just leave it where it's at."

Scanlon realizes a change could be a Hail Mary pass.

"This isn't just something we are doing on a whim, and frankly, if the town is not interested, if Broncos fans are not interested, it will die a slow, quiet death," says Scanlon.

You can sign that petition at www.ColoradoBroncos.com.

Even if Scanlon gets 76,000 signatures, (the number of seats at Mile High), it carries no legal weight whatsoever. The decision for change rests solely with the team.

The Broncos could not be reached for comment.