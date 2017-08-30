× How would a storm the size of Harvey impact Colorado?

Rainfall totals from Tropical Storm Harvey are shocking. Houston has received more than 52 inches of rain so far.

Denver will likely never see rainfall even close to what they’re getting in Houston, but what would happen if Harvey ever happened here?

David Mays is a Professor of Civil Engineering at the University of Colorado Denver. He’s pondered how Denver would be impacted by a storm like Harvey.

“We are not as flat as Houston. We would not have the same kind of wide spread flooding they have,” he said.

Mays says if a storm like Harvey hit Denver, covering a wide-spread area, neighborhoods along the South Platte River would be impacted first, because that’s the lowest point in Denver.

Tributaries the flow into the South Platte would also flood.

“It would be streams like Cherry Creek, Bear Creek, Boulder Creek, particularly up in Boulder. Boulder has always had to manage a recognized flood risk,” said Mays.

Colorado’s biggest rain storm came in September of 2013 when 17 inches of rain fell on parts of the state. That rain fell over a period of about two days. Houston has received almost 52 inches over four days.

“There’s a big difference here and that’s our mountainous terrain,” said Kevin Klein, Colorado’s Director of Homeland Security and Emergency Management.

Klein managed Colorado’s response to the 2013 floods. He says Houston’s challenges in the wake of Harvey will mirror what Colorado experienced, but on a much larger scale.

“It’s a huge recover operation that takes years and years. We’re half way through ours,” Klein said.